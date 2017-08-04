modernghana logo

Aviation Minister Visits Emirates In Dubai

Daily Guide
37 minutes ago | Business & Finance
Madam Daapah presenting a gift to the Emirates Chairman
The Aviation Minister Cecilia Daapah has called on the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Emirates Airline and Group, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The minister paid the courtesy call when she led a delegation to the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) recently as part of government's plans to make Ghana an aviation hub in the West African sub-region.

It was also aimed at learning best practices from Emirates for the development of the country's aviation industry.

Welcoming them, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum said he has always been looking for fruitful relationships and expressed his willingness to collaborate with the Ministry of Aviation.

He stressed the need to take the overall sustainability and managerial efficiency of airlines into consideration.

On her part, the Minister said Ghana was poised to re-establish its carrier, with the aim of making the country an aviation hub.

She praised the remarkable achievements of Emirates Airlines in the aviation sector.

The Minister and her entourage also used the opportunity to tour the new Al Maktoum International Airport in Jabel Ali, 37 kilometres southeast of Dubai and also identify possible areas of cooperation in line with the Ministry's quest to build an aerotropolis on a 62,000-acre land at Ningo-Prampram in the near future.

A Business Desk Report

