TOP STORIES
JUST AS UNEXAMINED LIFE IS NOT WORTH LIVING SO ALSO AN UNPLANNED LIFE IS NOT WORTH LIVINGBy: REGINALD CHIMA OKORO
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
Engineers Pledge Support For Gov’t
Ing. Dedey delivering his welcome address, while Ing. Okpoti (far right) and Ing. George Essandoh (Executive Director of GhIEE) look on.
Ing. S. Okpoti says engineers in the country will support government to implement its ambitious programmes in the three northern regions.
He disclosed this at a day's mechanical-agric-marine Divisional Conference at the Engineers Centre, Accra, on Thursday.
Ing. Okpoti, a past President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GIhEE), said “A conference such as this one is considered very timely bearing in mind that our government has announced a bold initiative of “one district one factory' and “one village, one dam” for the Northern Regions of our country in the next four years. The success and sustainability of such ambitious initiatives will depend to a large extent in my estimation on the availability of large numbers of trained personnel, especially engineers, technicians and mechanics, to man the various factories and dams,” Ing. Okpoti explained.
Chairman of the MAM Division, Ing. Michael Dedey, in his welcome address, challenged mechanical engineers to help solve the problem of global warming since they are the greatest contributors to the phenomenon.
“Today, the biggest challenge of the world is global warming, unfortunately we, as mechanical engineers, are the greatest contributors to this disaster although not intended. We generate power, we build the huge engines that power ships, planes, thermal plants, coal plants and cars. We, as mechanical engineers, should therefore be leading the Ghanaian, African and global efforts at reducing greenhouse gases,” Ing. Dedey said.
The conference, which was attended by Council members, past Presidents, MAM Engineers in Ghana and their Nigerian counterparts, sponsors, media and general public, was under the theme: “Opportunities for MAM Professionals towards Ghana's development.”
Toyota Ghana, CLIVET and PKBA were the official sponsors, and they were given opportunity to make presentations to the teeming engineers at the conference.
Technical sessions were held to reflect the theme of the conference.
MAM Engineers at the conference.
A business desk report
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance