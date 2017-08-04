TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
GEPA Launches Export Campaign In Tamale
The Ghana Exports Promotions Authority (GEPA) has launched its 'One District, One Export product' policy in Tamale.
The launch, which is aimed at promoting exports at the district levels across the country, is also to help the authority to achieve $10 billion in four years.
Owing to this, a two-week ultimatum has been given to all MMDCEs to submit crops or products their outlets can produce.
Government's flagship programme, 'One-District One-Factory,' is expected to complement a strong export base for the 'One-District, One-Exportable product' policy of the GEPA and also provide raw materials to industries in the country.
Deputy CEO of Ghana Exports Promotions Authority (GEPA), Akilu Sayibu, indicated that such an engagement was necessary partly due to the national export strategy.
“At export promotions, we see the districts as the bedrock of our export drive without which our export base will continue to suffer the same fate it suffered over the years. We are therefore counting highly on the various MMDCEs to support our One-District One-Exportable product initiative.”
Mr. Akilu Sayibu stated that to achieve its aim of developing and promoting exports, regional offices and representatives had been deployed to ensure the sustenance of the initiative in all districts across the country.
He therefore charged MMDCEs to identify the various products that their district can produce in large quantities.
The Northern Regional Minister charged all MMDCES, especially those in the region, to take advantage of the initiative to promote agriculture and create jobs to empower the labour force in the region.
He revealed that the Northern Region can contribute massively to the initiative, indicating that the region has vast fertile lands, which can be used to improve the lives of the people.
From Eric Kombat, Tamale
