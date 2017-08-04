TOP STORIES
Police Rebrands Image
The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery has stated that the Ghana Police Service is rebranding itself to improve its image and restore more public confidence in its work.
He said this has become necessary in view of the public perception that the police is 'unfriendly' and 'corrupt,' an image which has affected the public's confidence in the work of the police service.
The minister said the role of the public in preventing and fighting against crime is very critical and that the 'negative' image of police ought to be shed for a new image for restoration of public confidence in the work of the police.
The Minister who was speaking in parliament onWednesday in a response to a question by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel OkudzetoAblakwa said the police administration has set up a 'corruption' unit to deal decisively with complaints of corruption against police officers while policemen are being orientated on how to be more open and receptive to members of the public who want to provide information or lodge complaints with them
The NDC MP for North Tongu wanted to know from the Minister measures the Ministry is taking to combat insecurity and mob violence in the country.
The Minister said the Ministry through the police administration, in its quest to ensure peace in the various communities, has initiated a vigorous campaign to educate members of the public on mob violence and the consequences for the perpetrators of such lawlessness as well as intensifying community-based policing by the Community Policing Unit.
He said the police have increased police patrols in the various communities and regular snap check points at vantage points to check possession of illegal implements characterized by strong police vigilance in the various communities across the nation.
He also indicated that more plain-clothed policemen would be deployed in the various communities to gather intelligence on security issues and also provide timely information on the state of security in the various communities.
“We are deploying modern gadgets to enable the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of such violence,” he said
According to the Interior Minister, beyond the Ghana Police Service, the Ministry is engaging stakeholders such as the National Peace Council, security-related NGOs, the Ministry of National Security, the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Interior and other security experts in the exercise.
On the safety of police men on duty, the Minister said policemen would be provided with special protective vests in the performance of their duties while insurance scheme has been put in place for policemen and their dependants in case of any eventualities in the line of duty.
By Thomas Fosu Jnr
General News