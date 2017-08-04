TOP STORIES
A true leader will never betray with his/her own people.By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
Tamale Flood Victims Receive Support
The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has presented relief items to some flood victims.
According to Alhaji Hindu, the Northern Regional Director Alhaji Abdallah Hindu, over 6,000 individuals and 2,000 households are to be supplied with the items in Tamale and Sagnarigu District.
The distribution of the items started from Tuunayili, Kanvili and Gumani, and expected to continue till all the beneficiaries receive the relief items.
The items include rice, cooking oil, plastic plates and cups, spoons, mattress, mosquito nets, blankets and buckets.
The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, has hinted of the reengineering of the region in the coming months.
Personnel from the Town and Country Planning, highways, surveyors, feeder roads and opinion leaders, are expected to carry out the re-structuring of the region.
This has become necessary as a result of recent floods that hit the region, which led to the lost of properties worth thousands of cedis, livestock and some people.
The Minister called for an inter-sectorial agency meeting of officials from highways, urban and feeder roads to come out with a plan for Tamale, especially the flood-prone areas.
Hon. Salifu Saeed revealed that his outfit would conduct demolition exercises in the region to pull down all structures on waterways and flood-prone areas.
“The structures that we have identified on waterways and flood-prone areas will be demolished.”
He therefore called for support from the chiefs and opinion leaders in the region.
Some flood victims, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE, expressed their profound gratitude to government for the timely intervention and called for more support from philanthropists, individuals and organizations.
From Eric Kombat and Benjamin Nyarko, Tamale
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News