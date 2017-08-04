TOP STORIES
Hard work do not bring you happiness but money. What you do with the money is what brings you happiness.By: CRAYOLA DANIELS
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
KIA Terminal 3 project set to complete May 2018
The new Kotoka International Airport’s (KIA) terminal 3 project is on course for completion in May next year.
The project partly funded by the African Development Bank is to ease pressure on the existing two terminals once completed.
The expansion project estimated at $274million includes a $120million loan from the African development bank making it the first private sector investment by the bank in Ghana's transport sector.
Advertisement
Addressing the press after a visit to the facility, President of the African development bank, Akinwumi Adesina said the project was on schedule.
He said, “This airport will help the economy of Ghana, it will help a lot in terms of economic integration, and will create a lot of jobs.
“The project is right on time, the quality of the infrastructure is fantastic and I understand in 270 days, work will be completed,” he said.
Other dignitaries present at the tour was the Minister for aviation, Cecelia Dapaah, Minister for finance Ken Ofori Attah as well as heads of the Ghana Airport Company.
The new terminal is expected to handle up to five million passengers a year, with an expansion potential of up to 6.5 million passengers.
At peak hour, the terminal will have the capacity to process up to about 1,250 passengers. A fully automated baggage handling system will also handle 3,500 bags an hour.
Minister for Aviation, Cecelia Dapaah, said the Ministry was exploring ways to increase traffic to the facility.
“We are making sure we have things put in place to mop up passengers along the west coast especially from Nigeria to use this place as an originating traveling place”.
The facility will also hold a large retail and commercial area, three business lounges, six fixed links and seven air bridges expandable to eight, and parking space with capacity to handle more than 700 cars.
Minister for Finance was hopeful the success of the project was a good indication for the nation’s development will encourage more investment from the bank.
The airport expansion supports the government's ambition to make Ghana a regional aviation hub.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance