modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

USAID to fund reading project in 800 communities

CitiFMonline
36 minutes ago | General News

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced direct grants to 800 communities to help implement innovative local solutions that encourage reading.

The 800 communities will be selected from the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Volta and the Northern regions.

United States Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Robert P. Jackson made this announcement during the launch of USAID’s Partnership for Education project, Innovating.

The Innovating project is a four-year partnership between USAID and the Ministry of Education and is expected to create a culture of reading among children.

According to Ambassador Jackson, the education programme has an objective of increasing the number of Ghanaian children who are able to read with fluency and comprehension in the early grades of primary school.

“One of our top development priorities is to work with the Ghanaian government to improve reading skills in the early grades of primary school. This is because we believe that literacy is a necessary ingredient for national development in the modern world” he explained.

On his part, a chief director at the Ministry of Education, Enoch Kobbinah said his outfit will work closely with USAID to ensure the success of the programme. He called for the need to have a reading revolution in order to inculcate reading habits in children.

“Let us be reading to babies from birth, through their developmental stages and that way we will reap the benefit of a literate and well-developed nation”.

Through the Innovating programme, USAID will undertake a nationwide media campaign that promotes the value of reading and also build a strong network to support home and community-based reading.


By: Naa Kwaamah Siaw-Marfo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Ghana faces no known terror threats – Gov’t

46 minutes ago

UK, Canada Deny Issuing Terror Alerts - Kan-Dapaah

1 hour ago

quot-img-1'The one who said there's more sleep after death never added the addendum that there's no rest before death'

By: B.S.Opoku quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37284.3772
Euro5.19605.2013
Pound Sterling5.74675.7547
Swiss Franc4.51544.5188
Canadian Dollar3.48243.4847
S/African Rand0.32690.3270
Australian Dollar3.47283.4799
body-container-line