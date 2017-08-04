TOP STORIES
AMA Arrests 5 Over Illegal Dumping
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Rapid Response Unit (RRU), which operates at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and its immediate environs, has arrested five persons for dumping refuse at unauthorized places in the area, which is contrary to Section 56(a) and (b) of Act 851, Public Health Act (2012).
The five persons are Ibrahim Mustapha, Ishmael Yartey, Kwabena Owusu, Mustapha Buhari and Ama Galley.
Briefing the media, the Head of RRU, Moses Abor, said the five persons were arrested for dumping refuse at the interchange around 11pm on Wednesday, 2nd August, 2017 and were taken to the Nima Police.
The Nima Police District Commander, Superintendent of Police Bampo, advised that the culprits should be cautioned to desist from such acts and granted bail considering their condition.
The Head Public Relations of AMA, Numo Blafo III, warned them not continue with such acts and asked such persons to register with the accredited waste management companies in their various localities.
When such individuals are arrested, it would be ensured that they lead the AMA to those who gave them the refuse and they would be arrested and prosecuted, he said.
The AMA has rolled out various measures to actualize the vision of President Akufo-Addo to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.”
Public Health Officers of the assembly (Saman Saman) are visiting houses and entities to assess their sanitation condition and issue notices (summons) under the revamped enforcement of sanitation bye-law drive.
Twenty-one offenders were prosecuted a fortnight ago by the Abeka Magistrate Motor and Sanitation Court of the AMA.
