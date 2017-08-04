TOP STORIES
President Storms WR
The people of Western Region, particularly supporters and sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area, are gearing up to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a rousing welcome on Monday.
The President would be in the Western Region for a three-day working visit from Monday, August 7 to Wednesday, August 9, 2017.
The president would interact with the chiefs and people in various communities in the region to thank them for their support and prayers in the 2016 general elections.
He would also interact with market women and traders at the Takoradi Market Circle in the Takoradi Constituency.
The Western Regional Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Okatekyie Amankwa Afrifa, who disclosed this to DAILY GUIDE, noted that the President would first visit Bibiani on Monday.
He mentioned that the president would interact with the chiefs and people in the area and move to Sefwi Wiawso in northern parts of the Western Region where he would pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene of the area.
“The President will later address a gathering at a durbar of chiefs and people of Sefwi which will be organized in honour of the president,” he added.
The Regional NPP Communications Officer added that from Sefwi Wiawso, the President and his entourage would travel to Wassa Akropong where he would also interact with the chiefs and people at a durbar.
The NPP has declared Tuesday, August 8, 2017 a wreath laying ceremony day for the founding fathers of the party.
So Tuesday, the President will storm the Nzema East Municipality and lead the exercise by laying a wreath on on the tomb of George Paa Grant at Axim.
The party would organise simultaneous wreath-laying ceremonies at various locations across the country in recognition of those who played various roles in the independence struggle.
The president will later address the people of Axim at Victoria Park in the area.
Prior to the programme at Axim, President Akufo-Addo would meet and interact with the people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem and also perform the same function at Half-Assini in the Jomoro District.
The president would also visit the Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V and later tour the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.
On the final day, the President will interact with the traders and market women at Takoradi Market Circle, and he would later leave for Cape Coast.
From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi
