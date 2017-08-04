TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
West Hills Mall warns public about 'false job openings'
By GNA Reporter
Accra, Aug 3, GNA - The Management of West Hills Mall has dismissed an unauthorised and false announcement flaunting several job openings and attractive terms of service to the public.
Management has, therefore, urged the public to ignore any fraudulent notice posted on various social media platforms announcing a wide range of job vacancies and employment opportunities at the Mall.
Mr Michael Oduro Konadu, the Marketing Manager of West Hills Mall, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, advised job seekers to report any related dealings to the Police.
He said management was not responsible for recruiting personnel or workers for its tenants and that the real purpose of the advert was to extort monies from innocent job-seekers as an amount of Gh¢70.00 was demanded by the fraudsters as 'registration fee'.
'It is a ridiculous scam which smacks of ignorance about how the mall operates, but if the fraudsters are not exposed sooner, it is possible that certain individuals, especially the youth and some desperate job-seekers, may easily fall for it,' Mr Jonathan Lotter, the Centre Manager, has said.
The statement said on July 24, 2017, a suspicious announcement promising the availability of a wide range of job openings was posted on Facebook and has, since last Sunday, gone virile across most social media platforms, particularly on Whatsapp.
The post announces employment opportunities in categories including IT engineers, waiters and waitresses, plumbers, secretaries, security drivers, beauticians, and receptionists and promises free meals, accommodation and 'on the job tuition' for successful job applicants.
It also promises a salary for prospective workers ranging from Gh¢150.00 to Gh¢600.00 and directed interested persons to call or make inquiries from 'the resource manager' whose number was given as: 0556 186 250.
'The Weija District Police Headquarters is on the alert and is working to track down the source of the false announcement.''
GNA
