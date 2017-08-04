TOP STORIES
Give priority attention to agriculture development, MMDCEs urged
By Rashid Mbugri, GNA,
Tamale, Aug. 3, GNA - Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD), has called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to give priority attention to agriculture development.
She said this would help attract the youth into the agricultural sector and also boost the revenue of local assemblies.
She made the call on Monday in Tamale during a workshop aimed at sensitizing the MMDCEs and other stakeholders on the establishment of the District Centre of Agriculture, Commence and Technology (DCACT) at the various districts.
The workshop was held to help the Assemblies select potential cash crops such as cashew, shea, mango, citrus, cocoa, rubber and oil palm in their areas for aggressive sustainable investment.
The workshop was also to highlight the upcoming launch of government's "Planting for Food and Investment" programme, which was to complement its "Planting for Food and Jobs" policy.
She said the DCACT was to support the MMDCEs attract investment in agro processing at the district levels to add value to agricultural produce for domestic industrial use.
Dr Nurah Gyeile, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Agriculture, called on MMDCEs to help ensure that the programme succeeds as this would help improve the welfare of the people the districts.
He expressed worry on the high rate of bushfires in the north and appealed to the assemblies to help ensure the conservation of the land for agricultural purposes.
Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister, urged all MMDAs to establish medium to long term plans to secure land banks for agricultural investment and help ease problems associated with the tenure system.
He said MMDAs should not wait for investors to come before they start seeking for land for them.
GNA
