AMA reminds residents of the National Sanitation Day exercise
Accra, Aug. 3, GNA - The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has reminded residents in the metropolis of the incoming National Sanitation Day exercise on Saturday, August 5.
It therefore directed that all commercial activities in Accra must remained closed from 0600 hours to 1000 hours for the people to actively participate in the exercise to clean their surroundings.
The directive was given in a statement signed by Mr Sam Ayeh-Datey, the Accra Metropolitan Co-ordinating Director and copied the Ghana Agency on Thursday.
The statement said in pursuance of the directive there would be vigorous enforcement of the Accra Metropolitan Sanitation Bye-laws of 1995.
'This will help the AMA to achieve President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa,' the statement said.
It said it was the civic responsibility of community members to undertake clean-up exercises to make the environment safe to facilitate good health.
The statement urged organisations to support in the exercise to help revive the self-help spirit in the people.
The National Sanitation Day was instituted in 2014 by the government for the citizens to embark on clean-up exercises in the first Saturday in a month across the country.
GNA
