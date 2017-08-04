TOP STORIES
Stakeholders urged to guide youth to successful lives
Accra, Aug. 03, GNA - The maiden 'For Girls Only (FOGO) Camp' meeting has been held in Accra with a call on parents, teachers and peer educators to strive to understand and support the youth, especially girls, for them to become successful adults in national life.
The Reverend Dr Gina Aba Wood Eshun, the Executive Director for Christian International Youth Club (CIYC), who gave the advice, on Thursday, said: 'This call has become necessary at this time especially, when our society is confronted daily with many controversies arising out of the wrong use of social media by some females who perhaps did not have the opportunity to be mentored into well groomed successful women'.
She said it was time society helped in addressing such problems with FOGO being the pace setters, adding that:'It has become important to organise activities such as this camp to inculcate the right and proper standards in teenage girls who from this camp will go and champion this cause in their schools and communities'.
Rev Wood Eshun explained that FOGO sought to be an annual event aimed at mentoring and guiding teen girls to prepare for adulthood because it was time stakeholders, parents, teachers and peer educators collaborated to help children to be responsible for the future.
FOGO would, therefore, present participants the opportunity to meet adult females who had successfully gone through their youth to become achievers and role models to motivate participants to understand themselves.
Addressing some of the challenges confronting the youth today, Rev Wood Eshun condemned the excessive profanity in the mass and social media..
She quoted Ecclesiastes 12:1: 'Remember your creator in the day of your youth before the evil days come or years draw near when you will say I have no pleasure in them', to advise them.
She ,therefore, urged them to use the verse as their guiding principle in life.
Mrs Yaa Amekudzi, the Country Lead of Mondelez International Cocoa Life, speaking on the topic: 'What Story Girls Want to Write for Themselves', urged the girls to make the right choices under the guidance of their parents, teachers, peer educators and other stakeholders
To become achievers.
'Parents, teachers and peer educators can do everything for you but girls, you have to resolve to do everything for yourselves to be change makers in society,' she advised.
Rev Ernest Ekow Ackins, a Pastor with the Assemblies of God Church, Love Community, said the programme was timely especially when it would groom the youth for a brighter future.
He said a good foundation for life was much paramount in the lives of every individual and grooming the youth at an early stage would help correct and draw them closer to God.
Speaking on the topic: 'Having a Good Relationship with Parents', Mrs Carmen Yink Fredua, the Founder of Deborah Oasis World Outreach, said the absence of parental care in the upbringing of most children hindered their development, therefore, the Camp was essential to guide them.
GNA
By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA
