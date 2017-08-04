TOP STORIES
"Never despise small beginnings becuse the candle can do what the sun cannot do.ie Shine at nite"By: D.Basil
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
National Campus Community Congress opens
Accra, Aug. 3, GNA - The Annual National Campus Congress for students and staff of universities and other higher institutions of learning opened on Thursday in Accra and Brofoyedru, Kumasi, concurrently.
The Accra Congress is for those from the southern sector, consisting of Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta, Central and Western regions while that of Brofoyedru is hosting the northern sector including Brong Ahafo, Northern, Upper East, Upper West and Ashanti regions.
The six-day congress, dubbed: 'Conquerors 2017,' is being organised by the Deeper Life Campus Fellowship (DLCF) under the umbrella of the Deeper Life Christian Life Ministry to evangelise the intellectual communities for Christ.
It is on the theme; 'Raising up Unconquerable Intellectuals in Contemporary Times,' and has brought over 1000 participants from all over the country.
Pastor Francis Fosu, the National Campus Coordinator of DLCF, said the fellowship was primarily concerned with the spiritual, academic, professional and social well-being of its targeted group.
He said: 'As we think about the spiritual, our attention cannot be lost on the dire need of a changed society whose youth are mostly products from campuses'.
He said the mandate given by our Lord Jesus Christ, which said: 'In Mark 16 verse 15; Go ye into all the world, and preach the Gospel to every creature' was what drove them to direct their radar on the campuses.
'The devil today is using the highly educated ones to champion all sorts of vices under the guise of advocating human rights and reconstructing society…This has made sin look harmless and some Christians are even afraid to speak against it for fear of being cited for so-called human rights violations.
'The larger society is filled with all kinds of evil and corruption and so if those from the campuses who form the base are not changed then our society is doomed,' he said.
Pastor Edward Doudu, the National Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, in a speech read on his behalf, commended the leadership of the National Campus Ministry, an arm of the Church, for their consistency, drive and commitment to evangelise to the campus community.
He said there were still more land to be conquered as the campus community was widely and variedly inhibited by many who were without Christ and wallowing in the pool of sin and trespasses.
Pastor Doudu said: 'But we live in times when the very citadels of knowledge have been infested by all kinds of evil and indulgences with the serious pursuit of academic relegated to the background, while the reference and fear of God is out of the equation,' he added.
Professor Samuel Adams, the Dean of School of Public Service and Governance, GIMPA, urged Christians to persevere irrespective of the trials and persecutions.
He said Christians should go the extra mile to show commitment and the love of God for others to emulate.
'Let's examine ourselves and ask ourselves, are we over-comers? …and it is only then that we can be hopeful that what He has promised us, He will do,' he said.
GNA
By Patience Gbeze, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News