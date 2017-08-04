TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.1960
|5.2013
|Pound Sterling
|5.7467
|5.7547
|Swiss Franc
|4.5154
|4.5188
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4824
|3.4847
|S/African Rand
|0.3269
|0.3270
|Australian Dollar
|3.4728
|3.4799
Support for the aged, Mamfehene urges the public
Mamfe (E/R), Aug. 3, GNA - Nana Ansah Sasraku, Mamfehene and Kyidomhene of the Akuapem traditional area, has said the role of the aged should be appreciated and their relatives need to take special care of them so that they can impart their knowledge and experience.
Speaking at an Akwasidae meeting of the elders and people of the town, where an aged welfare foundation was inaugurated, he called close relations who have abandoned their aged ones for various reasons to turn away from that mentality and support them.
Nana Sasraku said because of neglect, many of the aged were living in poor conditions and have become burdens on the larger society adding that it is societal virtue to care for the vulnerable and aged.
The Mamfe Aged Welfare Foundation was established by a retired Presbyterian Minister, Reverend Adu Mensah, with the aim of reaching out to all aged persons who have been abandoned and provide them with their needs.
Reverend Mensah said the role exemplified by Jesus Christ, where he showed compassion to the physically disadvantaged, the unattractive and the diseased, was a charge to all who profess to follow his ways.
He said it was in this regard that he decided to work with the aged adding that the neglect of the aged in society is a worrying concern as some have not been visited or gone out for over 10 years due to ill health, whiles others are being branded as witches.
Mr Dennis Aboagye, the Municipal chief executive for Akuapem North, said an aged home would soon be constructed at Mamfe to provide recreation and shelter for the aged and appealed to the chiefs and elders to release land for the project.
A philanthropist from Mamfe donated GH¢5000.00 to the Foundation.
GNA
By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA
