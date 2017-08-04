modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Bawumia leaves Ghana for Iran

CitiFMonline
14 minutes ago | General News

The Vice President, Dr Mahamamudu Bawumia has left Accra for a three-day official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Dr. Bawumia is going to that country to attend the inauguration of Dr Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who has been re-elected for his second term in office.

Whilst there, Bawumia will explore areas for further cooperation between Ghana and Iran.

He was accompanied by a number of Ministers and government officials including Mustapha Hamid, Minister for Information; Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister for Business Development; Boniface Abubakar Siddique, Minister for Zongo Development; and Mohammed Habib Tijani, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the entourage are scheduled to return to Ghana on Monday 7th August 2017.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Politicised IGP office cannot fight vigilantism - CODEO

1 hour ago

Increase VAT by 1% to fund free SHS – IEA tells gov't

6 hours ago

quot-img-1No matter the scarcity of meat the vulture will never chew grass

By: ENOCH OFORI AFFUL quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37284.3772
Euro5.19605.2013
Pound Sterling5.74675.7547
Swiss Franc4.51544.5188
Canadian Dollar3.48243.4847
S/African Rand0.32690.3270
Australian Dollar3.47283.4799
body-container-line