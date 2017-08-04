modernghana logo

Vice President Bawumia Attends Inauguration Of Iran President

7 minutes ago | General News
Vice President Bawumia
Vice President Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia left Accra on Thursday August 3, 2017 for a three day official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been invited to the inauguration ceremony of H.E. Dr Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who has been re-elected for his second term in office.

The Vice President will also explore areas for further cooperation between Ghana and Iran with his Iranian counterparts during the visit.

He was accompanied by a number of Ministers and government officials including Hon Mustapha Hamid, Minister for Information; Hon Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister for Business Development; Hon Boniface Abubakar Siddique, Minister for Zongo Development; and Hon Mohammed Habib Tijani, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs.

H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia returns to Accra on Monday August 7, 2017.

General News

