Quantum Global appoints top US Business Leader, African tech Entrepreneur to Advisory Board
Quantum Global has welcomed two new members to its Advisory Board – Jack Rosen and Richard Nouni.
Jack Rosen, the President of the American Jewish Congress, serves also as Chairman of Rosen Partners, an investment firm with global investments (including investments in Africa).
Jack acts also as Chief Executive Officer of several commercial and residential real estate firms and is an active contributor to African government and political affairs. Richard Nouni is CEO of CFAO Technologies, a Division of CFAO Group and a major player in Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in Africa. The new appointments come hand in hand with Quantum Global’s rapidly growing investment portfolio across sub-Saharan Africa.
Jack Rosen was elected as President of the American Jewish Congress and has served on the New Jersey Governor’s Commission on International Trade. Along with his extensive involvement in international affairs, Jack is a trusted adviser to senior leaders in Africa and worldwide from both the public and private sectors. A graduate of City University, New York, he is a Member of the Board of Governors at Hebrew University and a professor at Peking University.He has also advised several U.S. Presidents including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
Richard Nouni is a seasoned banking professional following a lengthy career in the banking industry (BNP & Banque Populaire) in Cameroon. He subsequently founded SOPHITEK-AMS Inc., a successful IT services company, which was acquired in 2002 by CFAO Group, a diversified group with an impressive pan-African footprint. Richard was appointed Managing Director of CFAO Technologies in Cameroon before being promoted to CEO.
He is a member of the general management committee of CFAO Group where he adds his expertise on African markets, with special interest in IT services. Richard holds a Master degree in Computer Sciences from the University of Lyon and Organizational Techniques from the University of Paris.
Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais, Quantum Global’s CEO and Chairman of the Advisory Board, commented: “Both Richard and Jack are exceptional professionals in their fields, marked by their remarkable successes and we are pleased to welcome them as members of our Advisory Board. I am confident that their contributions will have great impact and support us in shaping the strategic direction of the Group, as we continue to successfully grow our African investment footprint.”
About Quantum Global
Quantum Global is an international group of companies active in the areas of private equity investments, investment management as well as macroeconomic research and econometric modelling.
Quantum Global’s private equity arm manages a family of funds targeting direct investments in Africa in the sectors of Agriculture, Healthcare, Hospitality, Infrastructure, Mining and Timber – as well as a sector agnostic Structured Equity fund. Our team combines a solid track record and proven expertise to identify and execute unique investment opportunities with focus on Africa. Quantum Global works in close partnership with key stakeholders to maximise investment value and returns through active management and value creation.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
