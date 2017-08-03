modernghana logo

Bawumia charges Hajj organisers to make Ghana proud

MyJoyOnline
7 minutes ago | General News

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says he is optimistic the organisers of this year's Hajj will make the country proud.

He acknowledged and thanked them for all the hard work they have put in to make this year's Hajj an easy one for pilgrims.

In a brief remark to stakeholders and prospective pilgrims, Dr Bawumia expressed delight at the ongoing facelift at the Hajj Village, with the construction of permanent structures such as a clinic to cater for prospective pilgrims.

Dr Bawumia said this when he visited the Hajj Village on Thursday to interact with the key stakeholders and inspect facilities.

“From what I see, this could be one of the best, if not the best organised Hajj in Ghana’s history,” Dr Bawumia said.

“I remind you that the next few weeks will be the most critical, as all the planning you have done will have to be implemented...I am however confident that you will make Ghana proud by ensuring an incident-free 2017 Hajj,” he added.

He was taken round by Sheikh I. C. Quaye, Chairman of the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (Hajj Board), and other members of the Board and briefed on arrangements made to ease the Hajj process this year.

Briefing the Vice President on progress so far, Sheikh Quaye indicated that the first set of pilgrims will leave Ghana via Tamale on August 10.

He indicated that four flights in total will depart from the Tamale airport, with eight others departing from Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

A total of 6,200 Muslims are expected to undertake the holy journey in Saudi Arabia this year.

