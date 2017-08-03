TOP STORIES
ICC rejects Woyome’s petition over judgement saga
The International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has rejected Alfred Woyome's petition concerning the GHc 51 million judgment debt saga.
A document sighted by Citi News revealed that court decided that the petition would not proceed per Article 6(4) of its Arbitration Rules.
Article 6(4) also notes that the “Court's decision pursuant to Article 6(4) is without prejudice to the admissibility or merits of any party's plea or pleas.”
Mr. Woyome petition came around the time he had come out publicly to say he felt he was being persecuted by the Supreme Court in the matter of the judgement debt.
This came on the back of the Court's approval, at the time, for him to be orally examined by former Attorney General, Martin Amidu.
Arguing this point, Mr. Woyome further noted that after an earlier judgment served on him to pay the GHc 51 million, the Supreme Court rejected his mode of payment.
According to him, he had wanted to pay GHc4 million, and spread the rest over a period of time but his appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court.
Background to saga
Mr. Woyome was paid the GHc 51 million after claiming he helped Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for the hosting of the 2008 African Cup of Nations.
However, an Auditor General's report released in 2010, held that the amount was paid illegally to him.
Subsequently, the Supreme Court in 2014 ordered Mr. Woyome to pay back the money, after a former Attorney General, Martin Amidu, challenged the legality of the payments.
Following delays in retrieving the money, Supreme Court judges unanimously granted the Attorney-General clearance to execute the court's judgment, ordering Mr. Woyome to refund the cash to the state.
There had been previous attempts to orally examine Mr. Woyome with Mr. Amidu himself, in 2016, filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to examine Alfred Woyome, on how he was going to pay back the money, after the Attorney General's office under the Mahama Administration, led by the former Minister for Justice, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, discontinued a similar application .
In February 2017 however, Mr. Amidu withdrew his suit seeking an oral examination, explaining that the change of government and the assurance by the new Attorney General to retrieve all judgment debts wrongfully paid to individuals, had given him renewed confidence in the system. –
By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana
