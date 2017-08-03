TOP STORIES
Zion Healer pays 'Tribute' to Lucky Dube
Accra, Aug. 3, GNA - Zion Healer, a Ghanaian Reggae Artiste, on Thursday, premiered the video of his song titled: 'Tribute', in memory of South Africa's Reggae King, Lucky Dube and the heroes who were killed at the forefront of their struggle for national liberation.
The song, which is a rendition of Lucky Dube's song titled: 'Crazy World' draws attention to the impunity with which those who stand out to bring a change in their society are assassinated.
Lucky Dube, who was born on August 3, 1964, was shot dead on October 18, 2007 in Johannesburg in front of his children, in an attempted car hijacking.
The world class musician had 22 albums to his credit, with some popular ones being 'Prisoner', 'Together as one', 'Slave' and 'Think about the Children'.
Tribute, produced by Bliss Drums, is an irresistible groove that enthrals a listener with a reflecting mood as Zion Healer sings about injustices meted out to heroes.
Premiering the video in Accra, Zion Healer said the 'song sends signals to the leaders to find solutions to the menace, as well as to inspire children to fight hard to achieve a better society for the benefit of all.'
The song also pays homage to the Late Major Adam Mahama, Malcom X, amongst other fallen heroes.
The talented musician said he would soon release conscious dance hall songs to woo the youth from the immoral values and habits they had cultivated from music.
The event was graced by personalities from the entertainment industry including, Black Santino, Culture B and lovers of reggae music.
All the guests at the video premiere walked away with free copies of the Tribute song.
Zion Healer, born Wondy Seyfert, released his debut album ''Roots Life' 'on March 5, 2016 and has continued on his mission of writing and delivering positive music and spreading Jah messages on stages and airwaves all over the world.
In December 2016, he embarked on a peaceful election campaign in Ghana through his live acoustic sessions dubbed: ''Take Guitar, Not Gun'' to promote love and peace. Some of his tracks are ''Enyo'', 'Ayeyi'', 'Babylon System'', ''Feel Good'' and ''Kekeli''.
By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA
