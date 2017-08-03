modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Zion Healer pays 'Tribute' to Lucky Dube

GNA
7 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, Aug. 3, GNA - Zion Healer, a Ghanaian Reggae Artiste, on Thursday, premiered the video of his song titled: 'Tribute', in memory of South Africa's Reggae King, Lucky Dube and the heroes who were killed at the forefront of their struggle for national liberation.

The song, which is a rendition of Lucky Dube's song titled: 'Crazy World' draws attention to the impunity with which those who stand out to bring a change in their society are assassinated.

Lucky Dube, who was born on August 3, 1964, was shot dead on October 18, 2007 in Johannesburg in front of his children, in an attempted car hijacking.

The world class musician had 22 albums to his credit, with some popular ones being 'Prisoner', 'Together as one', 'Slave' and 'Think about the Children'.

Tribute, produced by Bliss Drums, is an irresistible groove that enthrals a listener with a reflecting mood as Zion Healer sings about injustices meted out to heroes.

Premiering the video in Accra, Zion Healer said the 'song sends signals to the leaders to find solutions to the menace, as well as to inspire children to fight hard to achieve a better society for the benefit of all.'

The song also pays homage to the Late Major Adam Mahama, Malcom X, amongst other fallen heroes.

The talented musician said he would soon release conscious dance hall songs to woo the youth from the immoral values and habits they had cultivated from music.

The event was graced by personalities from the entertainment industry including, Black Santino, Culture B and lovers of reggae music.

All the guests at the video premiere walked away with free copies of the Tribute song.

Zion Healer, born Wondy Seyfert, released his debut album ''Roots Life' 'on March 5, 2016 and has continued on his mission of writing and delivering positive music and spreading Jah messages on stages and airwaves all over the world.

In December 2016, he embarked on a peaceful election campaign in Ghana through his live acoustic sessions dubbed: ''Take Guitar, Not Gun'' to promote love and peace. Some of his tracks are ''Enyo'', 'Ayeyi'', 'Babylon System'', ''Feel Good'' and ''Kekeli''.

GNA

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Social News

TOP STORIES

Gov’t Won’t Achieve 2017 Revenue Target – IEA

5 hours ago

West Hills Mall Warns Public Over False Announcement On Job Openings

5 hours ago

quot-img-1Those who know that they have question to answer before the Supreme Being,value nothing on this earth.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.18785.1928
Pound Sterling5.78445.7916
Swiss Franc4.52304.5264
Canadian Dollar3.47873.4811
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.48693.4923
body-container-line