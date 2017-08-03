modernghana logo

Fire Guts parts of Accra Art Centre

GNA
Amadu Kamil Kamil/Wendy Sarkodie
Accra, Aug. 3, GNA - Some parts of the Art Centre in Accra, about 100 metres away from the former Accra Hearts of Oak training grounds was gutted by fire on Thursday afternoon.

The fire, which started at about 1:45pm was brought under control by personnel of the Fire Service from the Makola Market Station within 30 minutes.

According to the Fire Officer in-charge, Assistant District Officer (ADO) Robert Okine, the fire was caused by a woman who cooks fresh corn close to a pile of empty tomato boxes and dried palm kennel.

She had closed and left the fire unattended to. The wind blew the remnants of the fire into the dried palm kennel and empty tomatoes boxes, sparking off a huge fire which spread to some sheds in the area.

ADO Okine said though the fire was under control, there was the tendency of it sparking off, so he was calling for reinforcement of another fire tanker as a standby to support the two there already.

GNA

