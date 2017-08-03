TOP STORIES
Pay attention to security situation - Okudzeto-Ablakwa
Accra, Aug 3, GNA - Mr Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, Minority Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs, has called on the government to pay attention to the security concerns raised by Foreign Embassies in Ghana on their travel advisories to their citizens.
According to him, it was significant for the government to pay attention to what the embassies in Ghana were saying about the security situation in the country.
Mr Okudzeto-Ablakwa made the call when he spoke to the media after questioning the Minister for the Interior in Parliament on measures government was taking to combat insecurity and mob violence in Ghana.
Mr Okudzeto-Ablakwa also stated that it was important to bring the matter to the attention of the Ghanaian public and the Government of President Nana Akufo-Addo so that the action required to address the situation would be taken in good time.
He noted that President Akufo-Addo on a number of occasions has indicated that his government was interested in trade not aid and that on August 22, this month the government was expected to host a grand summit on investment.
He said the new government has pointed out that they wanted investor confidence to increase in terms of business and investor interest in Ghana.
Mr Okudzeto-Ablakwa also expressed confidence that many people would look at Ghana as favourable investment and tourist destination.
He said before investors, tourist and business people from other countries come to Ghana they would go to their embassies to find out what the situation was in Ghana before they make the decision to travel to Ghana.
He said travel advisories from foreign missions in Ghana were telling their citizens who are planning to come to Ghana to be cautious of the security situation.
Mr Okudzeto-Ablakwa further noted that the travel advisories from some embassies like the United States, Canada, United Kingdom among others warned the citizens to be wary of some common crimes like pick pocketing, purse snatching and financial scam.
He said the report indicated that there were armed robbery in expatriate residential areas and shopping malls.
He said money solicitation at the airport and Police road check points were on the increase.
Mr Okudzeto-Ablakwa also stated that the travel advisories warned the citizens to avoid carrying large sums of money or use the hotel safes, be careful when withdrawing money from ATMs and avoid lonely places at the beaches.
He said the travel advisory from the Canadian High Commission in particular hinted of threat of terrorism and the target could include shopping malls, government building, public areas such as bars, restaurants, hotels and sites frequented by westerners and as such should be aware of their surroundings whiles there. GNA
By Christopher Arko, GNA
