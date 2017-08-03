TOP STORIES
Four jailed for dumping waste at unauthorized place
Kumasi, Aug 03, GNA - Four tricycle riders arrested for dumping waste at an authorized place have been sentenced to one month imprisonment each by the Kumasi Magistrate Court.
They are Kwadwo Abedi, Stephen Ampong, Karim Mohammed and Ishau Abukom.
The court, presided over by Mrs. Doreen Smith Arthur, ordered that they additionally signed a bond not to indiscriminately dispose of refuse for one year.
They would serve another five months in prison should they breach the bond.
The court handed down the punishment after they pleaded guilty to the offence.
The convicts had been using their tricycles for waste collection and were caught emptying heaps of coconut husks at a place near the Golden Tulip in Kumasi in clear violation of the Metropolitan Assembly's sanitation bye-laws.
Speaking to journalists after the ruling, Mr. Godwin Okumah Nyame, Public Relations Officer of the Assembly, said it would send strong message to those doing the wrong things to rethink their actions.
The assembly, he vowed would stop at nothing to make sure that the city was kept clean.
Mr. Nyame said they were determined to restore Kumasi to its former status as 'Garden City of West Africa'.
GNA
By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA
