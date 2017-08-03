TOP STORIES
Be part of Peace Walk Expo
Accra, Aug. 03, GNA - Nana Aba Bennin, the Vice President of Music and Creativity International, has urged Ghanaians to participate in the upcoming health and peace tolerance campaign to keep fit.
She said the Ghana Health and Peace Walk Expo 2017, scheduled for September 21, is an initiative aimed at enhancing peaceful co-existence of Ghanaians and to promote physical exercise in communities for good health.
Addressing a media conference, in Accra, Nana Aba said the walk would start from St Thomas Aquinas and proceed through James Town (Mantse Agbonaa), Obra Spot and end at the Efua Sutherland Park.
The event, she said, would be in commemoration of Founders Day and the United Nations Year of Peace .
The Day would also be used to caution Ghanaians on the basic benefits of tolerance and regular body exercising in homes, institutions, among others for good health and peace sustainability.
She said Ghanaians today were less concerned about health and fitness and underrated its importance as fuel for long life and the natural way to reduce a lot of health problems facing the nation.
'As civil a society organisation, we want to use the occasion as a platform to advance the very good cause of healthy lifestyle and co-existence as a nation,' she said.
Nana Aba appealed to the media to educate the nation on the benefits of regular health and fitness practices so as to help curb unexpected health crisis.
'We still need to dedicate ourselves to inform and empower the people with the subject matter.
'We believe that the outcome from the walk will promote patriotism and communal spirit.'
GNA
By Samira Larbie, GNA
