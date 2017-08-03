TOP STORIES
USAID launches Innovating to create culture of reading
Accra, Aug. 3, GNA - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Partnership for Education has launched the Innovating; a learning activity to inculcate the culture of reading into school children.
The Innovating, which is being funded by USAID with 15 million dollars, is a four-year partnership with the Ministry of Education to support Ghanaian families and communities to encourage pupils to read outside the classroom.
The learning activity would focus on Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Volta, and the Northern regions.
Mr Enoch Kwabena, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, who launched the Innovating, said government valued the long standing cordial relationship with the United States of America.
He said the relationship had been characterised by mutual respect and support in education and other sectors of the Ghanaian economy for national development.
Mr Kwabena said the Government, in the immediate past, launched the National Literacy Acceleration Programme with the ultimate goal of achieving high levels of reading and comprehension in primary schools.
However, he said, the achievement was on the low side and the Ministry's aspiration now was to stem the tide by strengthening the basic education foundation with skills in literacy and numeracy for every child so as to increase learning outcome.
Mr Kwbena said: 'We expect that this aspiration would be given impetus by this activity called; Innovating, which will focus vigorously on critical mass of families and communities in creating, promoting and sustaining a culture of literacy through book reading habit to address the situation.'
He called on stakeholders to give support to the project to achieve success.
Mr Robert P. Jackson, the American Ambassador to Ghana, said the USAID would work together with the Ministry of Education to improve the quality of basic education in the country.
He said improving classroom instruction was not enough since children also spent some time outside the school and, therefore, the need to practice reading in their homes and communities.
Mr Jackson said: 'The real work of the Innovating lies with leaders, teachers, mothers, fathers, children, and community members,' and urged the chiefs to encourage community members to take the time to read to their children.
He urged teachers to teach their pupils with the joy and the discipline of reading while advising parents to make sure their children had access to books.
Mr Jackson advised children to make time after school and on the weekends to read and complete their homework adding; 'this is the best investment you can possibly make in your future.'
GNA
