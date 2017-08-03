TOP STORIES
The security agencies have a heavy responsibility to be professional, impartial and forthwith in the execution of their duties.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
Vivo Energy and MIDAS announce a collaborative Pan-African partnership agreement
Vivo Energy, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Africa, and MESA, the exclusive licensee of MIDAS providing convenient maintenance services and multi-brand quick car servicing in over 97 countries in Africa, Europe, Brazil and Turkey, recently announced a pan-African agreement to provide new services to their growing customer base.
Shell is one of the most widely recognised and respected brands in Africa providing high-quality fuels and lubricants using the latest technological innovations. MIDAS is a leading company for vehicle maintenance and service, regarded as a real alternative to workshops affiliated with car manufacturers.
MIDAS automotive shops will open at a number of selected Shell service stations across Africa so customers can enjoy high-quality car maintenance services. The automotive shops will be progressively rolled out in selected sites with sufficient market demand through local MIDAS partners in the countries where Vivo Energy operates.
Today, customers are looking for more than just a fill-up when they drive onto Shell forecourts.
Through this partnership, Vivo Energy and MESA will offer them an improved forecourt experience. Vivo Energy will bring its expertise in the distribution and marketing of oil products and services and MESA will bring its knowledge in automotive spare parts and services.
Mr David Mureithi, Executive Vice President at Vivo Energy, stated that: “This partnership confirms Vivo Energy’s objective to continuously bring innovative solutions to our growing number of customers. This is a great opportunity to create a deeper connection with our customers by taking enhanced care of their vehicles. We are confident that together with Midas, we shall remain at the forefront and offer our customers leading automotive services and spare parts at Shell service stations.”
Mr Alain Flipo, CEO at Midas Services said: “Midas is very pleased to achieve such a partnership. We both, Vivo Energy and Midas, take the opportunity to associate our powerful brands in order to provide leading and innovative services to African drivers”.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance