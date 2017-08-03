TOP STORIES
GCNET to begin pilot of paperless process at Tema Port Monday
Exporters and importers who rely on GCNET for their port transactions will be engaged on a single electronic platform From Monday.
Product Development Manager at GCNET, Carl Sackey, revealed this to JoyBusiness when the Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism paid a courtesy call on the company in Accra.
This is a pilot program to test the systems for the implementation of the National Paperless operations which is scheduled to begin September 1, 2017.
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, announced plans are far advanced for the implementation of the Paperless Port operations at the Tema Port.
This will mean that Clearing of goods at the country’s ports would be done within four hours beginning September 1 as government phases out procedures that cause undue delay.
Double inspections, processing of papers and other activities that impede the smooth running of the port should be a thing of the past when the paperless operations kick in.
The operator of the automation systems, GCNet confirmed that come August 7, the new system begins as it gets piloted at the port.
Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism, Marfo Nana Amaniampong expressed satisfaction with the work done so far by GCNET on the new system.
GCNet is expected to invest about $6million into infrastructural upgrade as well as other related programs for the year.
