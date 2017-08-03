TOP STORIES
MTN Commissions GH₵200,000 Temporal Lodge for Pilgrims
MTN Ghana has constructed a structure estimated to cost over ₵200, 000 at the Hajj Village to serve as a temporal lodge for the over 500 pilgrims who wish to travel to Mecca.
Speaking at the ceremony, General Manager for Distributive Trade, MTN, Abubakar Mohammed said the facility which was constructed within three weeks seeks to create a conducive and comfortable lodging for pilgrims at the Hajj Village.
He added that MTN is also providing communication devices and mobile phones worth GH₵30,000 and airtime worth GH₵1,500 to facilitate the work of the Hajj Board.
Mr. Mohammed added that MTN will set up Mobile Money stands at the Hajj villages in Accra, Tamale and Saudi Arabia to provide pilgrims with access to fast, secured and convenient money transfer services.
According to him, the project has become a reality after his outfit responded positively to a proposal from the Hajj Board to renovate the lodging area for Muslims preparing to embark on pilgrimage to Mecca.
He further cautioned all pilgrims traveling this year against mobile money fraudsters urging them not to expose their pin codes to third parties to avoid the tendency of being defrauded or unapproved withdrawals by unknown persons.
The Board Chairman of Hajj Village, Sheikh I. C. Quaye expressed his gratitude to MTN for embarking on such worthily course to give a new face to the Hajj Village.
“MTN has made us move a step from where we were. What MTN has done is fulfilling God’s promise and what we have seen today is Hajj town, not Hajj village. This structure is going to be used as a Hall for pilgrims,” he indicated.
He indicated that the project is a demonstration of MTN’s love for Ghanaians by setting the pace for others to emulate towards the development of the country.
