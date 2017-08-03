modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Australian intruder 'drank champagne and fell asleep'

BBC
54 minutes ago | General News

A man has been charged by Australian police after allegedly breaking into a home, drinking the owner's champagne then falling asleep in her bed.

Police said the 36-year-old man forced his way into the house in Esperance, Western Australia, around lunchtime on Friday.

He fell asleep after drinking the resident's "quite expensive" champagne, officers said.

The owner returned home and allegedly found the thief in her bed.

"She used her great initiative and crept outside the house to phone police who attended and arrested the offender," Senior Sgt Richard Moore, from Esperance Police, told the BBC.

"Police attended as soon as we got the call and located the person asleep."

The man was taken to hospital after being found "very intoxicated", Senior Sgt Moore said.

He has been charged with burglary offences.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

West Hills Mall Warns Public Over False Announcement On Job Openings

1 minute ago

Canada issues terror attack alert in Ghana

34 minutes ago

quot-img-1I hate that awkward moment when I write a common word correctly, but it looks so wrong that I have to stare at it with an unblinking stare, questioning its existence.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.18785.1928
Pound Sterling5.78445.7916
Swiss Franc4.52304.5264
Canadian Dollar3.47873.4811
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.48693.4923
body-container-line