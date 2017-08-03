TOP STORIES
A MAN WHO STAND FOR NOTHING WILL FALL FOR ANYTHING...By: DON [email protected] CI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
Osu launches 2017 Homowo in grand style
The Osu Traditional Council has launched the 2017 Homowo festival with a focus on education to secure good future.
The one-month festival on the theme: ‘Our youth and education, the way forward’ will champion a new paradigm shift to ensure the youth have access the education.
Activities lineup include: a Homowo lecture, health walk and screening and clean-up exercises.
The Homowo Festival, which means hooting at hunger, is celebrated by the Ga-Dangmes in Greater Accra which is characterized by the sprinkling of Kpokpoi and palm nut soup to signify their gratitude to the gods for blessing them with a bumper harvest.
Speaking at the launch, Paramount Chief of the Osu Traditional area, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI said the education of the youth is paramount to the Osu stool.
He revealed that they would be collaborating with NVTI, HOTCASS, SOCIAL WELFARE, OIC, YWCA to train the youth in catering, masonry, carpentry, tourism etc to be skilled professionals.
“I am therefore making an appeal to the youth to take interest in this opportunity created by the Stool. This is the time for the youth to take their place in the community,” he stated.
Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI noted that “this year’s Homowo is very critical in the life of my kingship” as he celebrates 10 years of his installation.
“It also affords me the opportunity to bid a final farewell to Five (5) of my departed predecessors on the Osu Stool from 1916 – 1982 as Osu MantsÉ›mÉ›i. This occasion will take place in the month of October 2017”.
Osu MantsÉ› called on government and development partners to assist in his drive to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people.
Nii Kinka Dowuona, therefore, appealed to companies working in the area to support the Council in its endeavours to enhance the living conditions of the people.
He called on the residents to work in unity and ensure that peace prevailed for a successful celebration of the Homowo Festival.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Politics