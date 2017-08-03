TOP STORIES
Achievement is adding 1% to what has already been achievedBy: Vincent
MLGWU will fight for dignified conditions of service for workers
Accra, Aug. 3, GNA - Mr Justice Baako Ntarmah, the General Secretary of Migrant Labour General Workers' Union (MLGWU) Ghana, has said the Union would fight for dignified and sustainable conditions of service for migrant/immigrant workers in Ghana.
Mr Ntarmah called on all leaders of both African and European trade unions to ensure justice for both documented and undocumented immigrant labour workers in their respective countries.
He said there was lack of human resource development training and unfair termination of employment of both migrants and immigrant workers in Africa who opted to join trade unions to earn dignified salaries, especially in Ghana.
Mr Ntarmah said this in a statement he delivered at the third Pan-Africa Conference of World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU) in Nigeria and copied the Ghana News Agency.
The conference was on theme: 'Towards A Dignified Work For African Workers'
Mr Ntarmah said Ghana was the second largest gold producer in Africa, however its internal migrant and external immigrant workers were not being treated with dignified working conditions of service while they also face occupational health and safety.
The General Secretary said some employers in Ghana were interested in gaining profits than applying provisions of the Ghana Labour Act 2003 (Act 651) Part III, where it was the duties of the employers to develop the human resources by way of training and re-training, protect the interest of workers and improve their conditions of service.
He said some private employers, instead of allowing Ghanaian and African migrant, returnees and immigrant labour workers to join a trade union to enjoy decent conditions of service and dignified salaries, they often threaten and victimise them.
He commended the leadership of the WFTU for extending its sympathy and condolence to the families of the illegal gold miners of Nsuta Mbiase in the Western Region who were feared dead in a collapsed pit. GNA
