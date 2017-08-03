TOP STORIES
Woodbeck International School holds graduation
Ankwa Doblo (E/R), Aug. 3, GNA - Elder J. K. Duah, Director of the Woodbeck International School, has called on parents to invest in the education of their children.
He said investing in education was a lucrative venture, and that every parent should ensure that they give their wards a good education to secure their future.
Elder Duah made the call at the Graduation, Speech and Prize-Giving Day of Woodbeck International School at Ankwa Doblo, near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.
He expressed regret that some parents sometimes neglected their responsibilities such as paying their children's school fees and providing them with their basic needs for school.
Elder Duah tasked the pupils to take their studies serious and shy away from watching and playing video games.
He said the school started in 2005 with only four pupils, but now had over 600 and had been scoring 100 per cent in the Basic Education Certificate Examinations.
Elder Duah said the school had acquired a two-acre plot of land to build a Senior High School and a cafeteria for the children to enhance effective teaching and learning.
He said the school had also acquired buses to ease the transportation problems facing the children.
Pupils who excelled in their various courses, were given awards. GNA
