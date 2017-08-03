modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Educational stakeholders to converge over curriculum reform

GNA
12 minutes ago | Education

Accra, Aug 03, GNA - The National Council for Tertiary Education (NTCE) would be hosting a day's Learning Summit for key education leaders across Ghana to decide on how to 'own' and use the data and evidence for impact in their institutions.

The event, which would take place on Friday, August 11, would also be used to reflect on the process of curriculum reform and implementation.

A statement signed by Professor Mohammed Salifu, the Executive Secretary of NCTE and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the summit would serve as a platform to reflect on the process of curriculum reform and implementation in the coming years.

The statement said 'To improve the quality of teacher preparation and learning outcomes in Ghana's schools, the NCTE and the National Teaching Council (NTC) has for the past two and half years been receiving support from the Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-TEL) in Ghana Programme to undertake a comprehensive reform of the teacher education sector in Ghana.'

It noted that the level of collaboration had resulted in the development of two national policy documents thus the National Teachers Standards (NTS) and the National Teacher Education Curriculum Framework (NTECF).

The National Teaching Council developed the NTS for pre-service teachers and the NCTE developed the NTECF.

The two policy initiatives had received massive stakeholder endorsement, and created the momentum for the transformation of the policy environment for the teacher education sector and the eventual design of a national teacher education curriculum for the training of teachers for the basic education sector.

As part of the process to drive the reform with evidence, the programme and its partners had undertaken research activities.

'T-TEL's growing body of evidence can play an important role in the reform of the curricula for training pre-tertiary teachers and the development of the teacher education in Ghana for the long-term,' the statement noted.

GNA

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Education

TOP STORIES

Free SHS Funding Not Sustainable – IEA

13 minutes ago

If Hajj Board's Broken Fix It; Stop Whining – I.C. Told

21 minutes ago

quot-img-1Any move man takes without the presence of God is a failure despite it's success.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.18785.1928
Pound Sterling5.78445.7916
Swiss Franc4.52304.5264
Canadian Dollar3.47873.4811
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.48693.4923
body-container-line