Educational stakeholders to converge over curriculum reform
Accra, Aug 03, GNA - The National Council for Tertiary Education (NTCE) would be hosting a day's Learning Summit for key education leaders across Ghana to decide on how to 'own' and use the data and evidence for impact in their institutions.
The event, which would take place on Friday, August 11, would also be used to reflect on the process of curriculum reform and implementation.
A statement signed by Professor Mohammed Salifu, the Executive Secretary of NCTE and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the summit would serve as a platform to reflect on the process of curriculum reform and implementation in the coming years.
The statement said 'To improve the quality of teacher preparation and learning outcomes in Ghana's schools, the NCTE and the National Teaching Council (NTC) has for the past two and half years been receiving support from the Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-TEL) in Ghana Programme to undertake a comprehensive reform of the teacher education sector in Ghana.'
It noted that the level of collaboration had resulted in the development of two national policy documents thus the National Teachers Standards (NTS) and the National Teacher Education Curriculum Framework (NTECF).
The National Teaching Council developed the NTS for pre-service teachers and the NCTE developed the NTECF.
The two policy initiatives had received massive stakeholder endorsement, and created the momentum for the transformation of the policy environment for the teacher education sector and the eventual design of a national teacher education curriculum for the training of teachers for the basic education sector.
As part of the process to drive the reform with evidence, the programme and its partners had undertaken research activities.
'T-TEL's growing body of evidence can play an important role in the reform of the curricula for training pre-tertiary teachers and the development of the teacher education in Ghana for the long-term,' the statement noted.
GNA
By Julius K. Satsi, GNA
