TOP STORIES
This page is a communist page ; it subjects people's true feelings to sanction and publishes only what suits their whims and caprices.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
Winners of SAGE competition from Meghis receive Financial Support
Mamfe, Aug 3, GNA - Winners of this year's Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) competition, Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School (Meghis) have received financial support to represent Ghana in Ukraine.
A financial support of Gh¢43, 000.00 would cover their travelling cost, feeding and other expenses.
Ofosuapea family of Mamfe offered to foot their travelling expenses following an appeal made on their behalf by the Mamfehene, Nana Ansah Sasraku, at an Akwasidae meeting of the elders and people of the town.
Six students- Belinda Addy, Eunice Hinson, Eunice Abena Frimpomaa Eliza Mildred, Evelyn Opare and Elizabeth Ennin from the school offering General Arts, Home Economics and Science came together and entered the SAGE competition with other 16 Senior High Schools and emerged winners to represent Ghana at the Global competition to be hosted in Ukraine.
The leader of the team, Ms Eunice Hinson, said they presented used car tyres transformed into rest room chairs, waste from dressmaking and tailoring shops turned into school bags, notebook covers as well as waste plastic bottles turned into pencil and pen cases.
The team is expected to leave for Ukraine on August 8th and would be away for 10 days.
Ms Hinson said their unique performance won them the best innovative and entrepreneurial award at the competition.
Nana Ansah Sasraku commended the girls for their achievement and the honour brought to the people of Mamfe and pledged their continuous support to promote girls education in Mamfe.
Mamfe Methodist Girls was established by the Methodist church with support from the Mamfe traditional council in 1984 to promote girls education in the area.
He said even though he was happy at the pace of development in the school so far, he was concerned that girls from Mamfe did not make the grades to enroll.
According to Nana Sasraku who is also the Kyidomhene of the Akwapim traditional area, indigenes of Akwapim were not more than five percent of the entire school population and called on parents to take their children's education seriously especially the girl child.
He said noting could grant children in Akwapim the right to the school than hard work coupled with parents support and appealed to all stakeholders to be interested in the declining of education of the area.
GNA
By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Education