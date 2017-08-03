TOP STORIES
the starting of a life does not tell the ending of a life.By: kumesi moses
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
Video: Akufo-Addo Directs Nigeria Military Band
President Nana Akufo-Addo is seen in this video directing a military band in Nigeria while on a state visit.
-Myjoyonline
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News