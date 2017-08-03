TOP STORIES
Major Mahama murder trial: Police hunt for 13 more suspects
Police Prosecutors handling the trial of 20 persons accused of murdering Army Major, Maxwell Adam Mahama have revealed, they are on a manhunt for 13 more persons whom they believe, took part in the murder of the soldier.
Major Maxwell Mahama was on May 29 lynched by a mob at the Central Regional town of Denkrira Oboasi, after some residents suspected him of being an armed robber after seeing his sidearm.
About 60 suspects were initially arrested in connection with the murder.
Joy News Joseph Ackah Blay reported from the court Thursday that, in pleading for an adjournment, State Prosecutor, DSP George Amegah informed the court the duplicate docket had been forwarded to the Attorney General's Department for advice.
He also informed the court the investigators handling the case were still trying to apprehend 13 others they believe to have participated in the crime.
Magistrate Ebenezer Kweku Ansah, adjourned hearing to September 7, as they await the A-G's advice as well to allow the police more time in their investigations.
