I’m “Exceedingly Impressed” With Akufo-Addo – Sammens
The Chief Executive Officer of Accra-based Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah, has described as phenomenal the first six-month of president Akufo-Addo.
According to him, the Akufo-Addo led government has started on the right footing and in no time it will fix the challenges faced by the country’s economy.
“The President has impressed me exceedingly; abundantly and more than you can wish or think,” he told host of Starr ChatBola Ray Wednesday August 2, 2017.
He added, “I believe that the president [Akufo-Addo] will put in his best effort and we will see better days in Ghana again.”
In a related development Mr. Attah-Mensah, who is popularly known as Sammens, scored former President John Mahama 4-out-of-10 for his performance in government.
According to him, from all indications the former president performed woefully in office.
“I would say that he could have done better…I will give him four [over 10] of course but there is everything to show,” he stated.
Responding to a question if he told the former president to sit up, Mr. Attah-Mensah said “in all honesty I wish I had the chance to… but the only engagement I had had with president Mahama one on one was on what I call ‘universitazation’ of our polytechnics, which we had serious engagement.”
“I’m of a different view turning the polytechnics into universities and we had a solid engagement maybe a debate when he told me his convictions about why it should be so and the help he was going to receive from Germany and all that.”
