L’Oréal Refurbishes Martey Tsuru School
(From left) Sekou Coulibay, Albert Akornor and other dignitaries at the event.
L'Oréal West Africa, a leader in the manufacture of beauty and cosmetic products, has presented a refurbished Information and Communication Technology (ICT) center to the Martey Tsuru Presby Basic School at Teshie.
The organization, which has presence in 130 countries on five continents, also presented four desktop computers, accessories, as well as L'Oréal products, to the school.
The group also renovated parts of the school building and roofing, provided new dust bins and engaged in clean-up exercise at the school.
The gesture by the beauty and cosmetic product company formed part of its corporate social responsibility activities on the 'Citizens Day'.
The day, marked once every year, gives employees of L'Oréal the opportunity to identify a social challenge and address it.
General Manager of L'Oréal West Africa, Sekou Coulibay, who spoke to the media after the presentation, said the team from L'Oréal West Africa over the past few years has focused on promoting education during the Citizens Day.
He said the team chose to support the Martey Tsuru Presby Basic School this year because of the importance of ICT facility.
He was hopeful the facility will help equip the students with technological knowledge.
Albert Akornor, the headmaster of the school, was grateful to the L'Oréal team for supporting the school.
He said although the school had an old ICT facility, it was not functional because the roof had been ripped off by rainstorm.
The ICT teacher uses the about six laptops belonging to the school to teach the children from JHS 1 to 3, he said.
He said the new facility will enhance the work of the ICT teacher who would properly teach the children.
“We are grateful to L'Oréal for this beautiful thing they have done for us,” he said.
Last year, the organization supported the Akropong School for the Blind with vocational training equipment in dressmaking and hairdressing.
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri
