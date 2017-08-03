TOP STORIES
USAG Joins Protest Against Killer Fees At University Of Ghana
Statement Issued At A Press Conference Organized By The University Students’ Association Of Ghana (USAG) On Thursday, 3rd August At The Methodist University College, Dansoman Accra
Fees Must Drop, Electoral Commissioners Must Go!!!
The University Students Association of Ghana (USAG) thank you for making time to come to this press conference today. It is a great pleasure to have you here. I will briefly address a few issues we have had to deal with within the past weeks as a union and how it affects the life of an ordinary Ghanaian student particularly those in the public universities.
HIGH RISE IN FEES
The University Students’ Association of Ghana-USAG is concerned with the high rise in fees charged by various public universities for the 2017/2018 academic year and calls for an urgent parliamentary review and scrutiny of fees before students are made to pay. We believe education is a right; right for all, and as such effective measures must be adopted to ensure it remains reasonably affordable for all regardless of one’s financial or social standing.
Alarmed that education in the next few decades will be a privilege and not a right as enshrined in the 1992 constitution of Ghana, we are unable to sit unconcerned and watch students defer their programs of study due to their inability to pay high fees being charged.
In great humility we call on the minister of education to take steps to expedite the ratification of fees by the parliamentary select committee on education to ensure that students pay for the right amount of fees.We equally call on Vice Chancellors Ghana to seek parliamentary approval of fees through the National Council for Tertiary Education as required by the Fees and Charges Act 2009 (Act 793) before it is passed on to students for onward payment.
We strongly believe this is mutually rewarding as it protects students against unilateral and unregulated charging and levying by universities whilst it also compel students to pay the right amount of fees.
In the interest of natural justice and demanding for value for money, we further request that all Universities should release/publish the breakdown of component items that constitute the fees to their students to enable them have the right knowledge about what exactly parents and students are paying for.
In this regard, we request that students withhold the payment of fees until it gets parliamentary approval with breakdown of components published on various universities websites.
NATIONAL SERVICE REGISTRATION AND MATTERS ARISING
Last week, we recorded sad incidents of brutalities and manhandling of prospective national service personnel as they queued for several hours to undergo registration to serve their nation in diligence; mainly by security personnel. It appears that has been swept under the carpet, probably because the issue is about the men in uniform.
In as much as we appreciate and acknowledge the services of our gallant men and women in uniform to ensure law and order, we wish to express our utmost dissatisfaction about how those on duty at some registration points treated prospective service personnel.
Of course we do agree that a minimum force can be used to maintain law and order, but the use of belts, sticks and canes to beat people of the intellectual community does not depict a country of rule of law. We are therefore calling for an unqualified apology from the military and police high commands and equally call on the ministries of defence and interior to take action against these people who engaged in that dastardly act.
That notwithstanding, we implore prospective personnel to be discipline at registration centers.
It is however equally fair as we call for justice for our embattled personel to also commend the secretariat for decentralizing this year’s registration centers to ease congestion and stress but going forward we expect the national service secretariat to come out with a technology that can make prospective personnel undergo registration at the comfort of their homes so that national service will no longer be national 'SUFFERING'.
Again, we entreat the scheme to do extensive consultations with organizations especially the non-subvented organizations before personnel are posted to such firms/institutions. In this registration, as high as over 300 personnel were sometimes posted to institutions that ordinarily cannot take more than 50 personnel. These end up in most cases outright rejection of personnel which frustrates the process thereby increasing the suffering of personnel.
We are also using this opportunity to call on mannagers of institutions who are deliberately turning down prospective personnel for mere purposes of nepotism and cronyism to put immediate stop to that unwholesome act.
ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF GHANA CONTROVERSIES
Following the unfortunate turn of events at the most sensitive institution in the country, we wish to side with the Chairman of the National Peace Council; Most Reverend Prof. Emmanuel Asante that all the commissioners of the Electoral commission should resign to ensure uncompromised and unadulterated investigations into allegations that have been levelled against each other.
USAG holds the view that, beyond the petition by some individuals seeking to impeach the leadership of the commission, the allegations of financial malfeasance and the current infighting among the commissioners is not healthy for the future of the commission and poses a threat to the democracy of the nation.
Though not to jump ahead of investigations by the appropriate state institutions, we believe the embattled commissioners can do a great service to this nation by resigning from their positions because of the cloud of mistrust they have brought upon themselves.
Apparently they will not be in good standing to conduct subsequent elections in the country.
In that regard we advise them to step aside to save their hard-won reputation from further deteriorating whilst restoring confidence and credibility of the commission.
CONCLUSION
USAG will continue to give vision and focus to the student movement and work endlessly to improve the quality of education to promote personal and national development.
