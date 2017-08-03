TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
Denkyembour District To Complete All Government Projects Despite Infractions
The District Chief executive (DCE) of the Denkyembour District in the Eastern Region Hon. Seth Birikorang has agreed to provide funds for the completion of all ongoing government projects despite agreeing that most of the projects were overpriced.
According to the DCE who was speaking to the Daily Statesman after his sessional address to the Assembly Members of the District, some of the prices of some government contracts awarded by the previous NDC administration are too "exorbitant" and one can easily smell some fishy deals but his "hands are tied since any attempt to abrogate them would not be prudent to the assembly and may be grounds for judgement debt."
It has not been long since the DCE for the adjacent district to Denkyembour District, Kwaebibirem District vowed to review all government contracts awarded during the NDC administration and decided to renegotiate them but according to hon. Birikorang, the people in his district "were smart". Most of these contracts, they have made down payment of between 80-90% and any attempt to halt it means the Assembly will be at a lost, so we have to find money and complete them and we shall do so." He said.
Like many of the Assemblies where dubious debt from the previous administration is suffocating them, the "Denkyembour District is also battling with over GhC1.4million (14billion old Cedis) debt mostly from over priced and sole sourced contracts". The DCE hinted.
The DCE used the opportunity to reiterate his resolve to fighting the galamsey menace in his district. He stated that as we speak, there are only two companies in the District who have been licenced to undertake mining activities and therefore any other mining activity ongoing in the district is illegal and they shall deal with them to its logical conclusion.
On her part, the member of parliament for the Akwatia constituency, Hon. Mercy Ama Sey pleaded with parents to take advantage of the government's free Senior High School policy and educate their wards.
She also pleaded with the BECE pupils who will be gaining admission to SHS this year to study hard in order for them not to fail to be taken off the policy. Reiterating the Minister for Education's call on the free SHS policy, the MP said the policy is for a three year duration for every students and pleaded with all stakeholders of education most especially parents and teachers to do everything possible to make sure the students learn hard so that they are not repeated to affect their full benefit of the policy.
