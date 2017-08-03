TOP STORIES
NCCE must lead education on use of oil revenue
A member of the Anlo Queenmothers Association, Mama Hodzigbe II is suggesting the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) be mandated to lead public education on the issues of oil and gas.
According to the Queenmother, a lot of people are unaware of what the oil resources are being used for.
Her suggestion follows concerns by sections of the public over the lack of education on how the revenue from Ghana’s oil is being used in the various regions and districts. Some are even in doubt as to whether the funds are being used for the intended purpose.
These came up at a public forum at the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, organized by the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) in collaboration with the Institute Of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ) and sponsored by GIZ.
Mama Hodzigbe said, in order to have the public educated on the issues on oil revenue, Parliament should be able to mandate the NCCE and other constitutionally mandated organizations to visit first and second cycle institutions and educate children on the use of the oil proceeds.
“Most times you go to workshops like this and it ends there but we want PIAC to give the mandate to NCCE to educate the public more,” she said.
She said the public needs to be abreast with challenges as well as the benefits oil production in the Voltaian Basin starts.
Vice Chairman of PIAC, Kwame Gyantua in an interview with Joy News said it is necessary for the people of the Volta Region to understand what the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) and the government are doing with regard to onshore drilling.
“The onshore bit should be clarified to the people,” he said.
According to him it is important to make the people feel part of the whole process in order to avoid challenges and agitations when commercial exploration starts.
Mr. Gyantua said information regarding oil exploration in any country is key and therefore, things ought to be explained in a very structured manner to avoid agitations and challenges.
“I think GNPC should come back to the communities to educate the people more on issues on oil and its revenue,” he stated.
The Municipal Choef Executive (MCE) for Keta , Seth Yormewu in his welcome address, stressed the importance for citizens to be made aware of the revenue accruing from all petroleum activities.
It is only when this is done that answers to questions bothering on the minds of the people can be provided, Mr. Yormewu indicated.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ivy Sertordzi, V/R
