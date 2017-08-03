modernghana logo

African Swine Fever Hits Brong Ahafo

Some pig farmers at Twoaho in the Tano North District of the Brong Ahafo Region have disclosed that the African Swine Fever has wiped out close to 150 pigs.

The farmers told local reporter Augustine Agyapong Kojo Mframa on Wednesday, 2 August that the disease killed scores of their pigs over a period of two weeks.

ClassFMonline.com has gathered from veterinary officers that the deaths occurred at one location in Twoaho. Regional veterinary officers have moved in to contain the spread.

According to Ofori Ishmael, an affected pig farmer at Twoaho, they started seeing signs of the disease after some of their pigs got emaciated and also lost fluid and appetite.

This prompted them to inform veterinary officers in the Tano North District.

He appealed to the government and Ministry of Agriculture to assist them with funds to fight the disease before all their animals are wiped out.

An outbreak of the African Swine Fever led to the destruction of over 400 pigs in three districts of the Ashanti Region between May and June this year.

African Swine Fever Hits Brong Ahafo

