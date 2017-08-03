TOP STORIES
Wearing a wig is not bad but a unmatching colour of wig is a horrorBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
Where Is The Economist Veep; Bad Omen For Ghana’s Capital Market?
FBI Prince writes…
It is very sad and nerve-wracking as the Securities and Exchange Commission has been granted no attention by the government. With a government having industrialization (one-district-one-dam), entrepreneurship and the desire to create more jobs as one of his priority areas by even creating a Ministry for Business Development, one would have expected that the capital market would be a Critical Success Factor but this appears the inverse.
The Financial System is a system that allows the exchange of funds between lenders, investors and borrowers. The development of a nation’s financial system is very critical and essential as it drives economic growth and development just as one school of thought believes. Others also believe that economic growth rather drives the development of a country’s financial system. Irrespective of which school one believes, there is the indispensability of the vital role that the financial system plays in an economy.
In Ghana, the components of the Financial System have independent regulators unlike countries such as South Africa and UK where a single regulator regulates the Financial System. As such, the Banking sector is regulated by the Bank of Ghana, the Insurance by the National Insurance Commission, the Pensions by the National Pensions Regulatory Authority and the Securities or Investment by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
As stated above, the securities industry in Ghana is regulated by the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with its primary mission of protecting investors and maintaining the integrity of the securities market.
Most essential activities on the capital market have halted resulting from the change in government as the Board Members so to say or the Commission is yet to be appointed by the government.
As the regulations demand, the government has the sole mandate to appoint the 11 members of SEC but as at now, six months into the terms of the president, the commission is yet to be reconstituted. The following are some implications associated to such action;
This and many others are the implications of the delay in the reconstitution of the board for SEC. Although the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) is self-regulatory, the above are the sole functions of SEC and it’s the only body mandated under the law with such powers.
The former Director General of the SEC, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi, in recent interview with the B&FT said: "When the board is not there, nothing can be done. If I want to raise capital, I first look at the timing and if I believe the market is good and favorable I should be able to go. But if I go for approval and there is no board then I have a challenge. The board should be put in place.
With this article, I charge pressure groups, NGO’s, civil organizations and government officials to support the call for government to be proactive in reconstituting the board of SEC.
FBI Prince, Student, Ghana Stock Exchange Securities Course
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © FBI Prince
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Opinion/Feature