NDC Neglected Us – Tijaniyya Muslims
Leadership of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana has narrated the ordeal Tijaniyya Muslims went through at the hands of the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration. They were virtually neglected, according to the leadership.
President and leader of the council, Sheikh Khalifa Abul-Faidi Abdulai Ahmad Maikano, made this known when he paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House on Monday to congratulate him on his victory in the December 2016 elections, and also pledge the support of the council for the vision of the president.
During the NDC regime, he said, “We were forgotten, notwithstanding all efforts by my late father who instituted annual Quaranic recitations to ensure peace in Ghana.”
He also revealed, “When means of transport were distributed to religious organisations and some chiefs, we were conspicuously left out.”
Apart from that, Sheikh Maikano indicated that the council was not invited for national events, largely because of their association with President Akufo-Addo – who was then the leader of the major opposition political grouping, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He also talked about the fact that efforts he made to attract investment into the country were all thwarted with what he described as 'obstacles.'
Confidence
Nonetheless, the Tijaniyya leader was hopeful that under President Akufo-Addo's NPP administration, greater collaboration would exist between the government and the Tijaniyya Muslim Council to aid in the creation of jobs for the teeming masses of Ghanaian youth.
Sheikh Ahmad Maikano lauded the president for not relenting in his fight against illegal mining, known as galamsey.
On the potential of Prang – a town in the Brong-Ahafo Region which serves as the headquarters of Tijanniya Muslims in the country – becoming a tourist destination, Sheikh Khalifa cited the examples of Algeria, Morocco and Senegal – countries with high numbers of Tijanniya Muslims – which have become tourist destinations for Tijanniya Muslims around the world.
“Prang cannot be left out,” he said, explaining that with 1.5 million visitors to the town annually, tourism can become a major avenue for the creation of jobs for the youth.
Touching on agriculture, Sheikh Khalifa Maikano stated that the Tijaniyyas possess vast tracts of land in all regions of the country, and advocated for partnership with government in the cultivation of cashew, cocoa, rubber, maize and soya beans, as a means of diversifying the country's agriculture.
Appreciation
On his part, President Akufo-Addo thanked Sheikh Khalifa Maikano for the courtesy call and “for the important work that you are doing for our country.”
He gave the assurance that his government would hold discussions with the council and explore ways by which Prang can be developed fully into a major tourist destination, and also engage the sect in other areas of co-operation.
By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent
