4 Top Cops Reassigned, 105 ASPs Promoted
Four senior police officers have been reassigned by David Asante Apeatu, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) as part of ongoing transfers while 105 others with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) have also been promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).
COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, the Director-General in-charge of Research and Planning, moves to Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) as the Director General.
DCOP Osaberima Oware Asare Pinkro III, the Accra Regional Police Commander, will replace COP Kofi Boakye as the director general in-charge of Research and Planning.
DCOP Simon Afeku, Director General in-charge of Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS), is heading to the Eastern Region as Regional Commander while ACP George Alex Mensah, Eastern Regional Commander, moves to Accra as the regional commander.
Barely a week ago, four other senior officers were reassigned by the IGP and those affected included COP /Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, then Director General in-charge of Information Communication Technology (ICT).
He took over from COP Christian Yohunu as Director-General, Operations at the Police Headquarters, as the latter moves to head Special Duties.
COP Prosper Agblor, Director-General, Special Duties is now the Director General/Welfare.
ACP Anthony Tennyson Aidoo, Second In Command at the ICT Department, now heads the place as Ag Director General.
The police administration on August 1, 2017 approved the promotion of 105 Assistant Superintendent of Police to the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police.
Information gathered indicates that the promotions of other personnel have been approved by the Police Council headed by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and will be released soon.
The yet to be released list will see some personnel with the ranks of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) moving to the rank of a Commissioner of Police (COP), while other Assistant Commissions of Police (ACPs) will also be promoted to DCOP.
Reports indicate that more of the Police Management Board Members with the rank of COP will possibly retire from active service before the end of the year, as their time is due.
By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey
