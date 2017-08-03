TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
We’ll Resist Mandatory Towing Levy—Hopeson Adorye
A member of the Communications Team of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Hopeson Adorye has reechoed threats that he will personally lead a crusade against government if it goes ahead to implement the controversial towing levy.
“Parliament has not given its blessing to the levy. It is just the Roads and Transport committee that has given clearance and not the entire parliament. We will resist it even if it demands that we hit the streets in protest”, he revealed on Accra-based Okay Fm.
He observed that Road Management Services Limited (RMSL) is a subsidiary of a parent company that has been mandated to rid the nation’s capital of filth but has over the period not lived up to expectation wondering why they should be heaped more contracts.
“They are supposed to cleaning the city but you can testify that the city stinks with chocked gutters and filth everywhere why should go and give them another job. What I know in the developed world is pay as you go instead of imposing this monster levy”, he added.
Vehicle owners and motorcyclists by September will pay compulsory annual fees, tied to the acquisition of road worthy certificate, to cater for towing services.
Fees per year for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles, depending on tonnage, range from GHȻ10 to GHȻ 200.
The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) justifies the introduction of the service indicating that it will rid the country’s roads of abandoned broken down vehicles which cause accidents.
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the Ghana Police Service are collaborating to ensure such stationary vehicles are cleared off the road.
There were disapproval among the travelling public, particularly commercial drivers, over the scheduled implementation of the new regulation leading to the intervention by the parliament but nothing significant has been made.
