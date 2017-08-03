modernghana logo

Ken Thompson urges gov't to pay debts owed private businesses

Ebenezer Sabutey | JoyBusiness
32 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Chief Executive of Dalex Finance, Ken Thompson urged government to pay debts owed private businesses in the country – especially as it begins to operate a Single Treasury Account of all public funds.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta announced during the presentation of the mid-year review of the 2017 budget that government had begun transferring all state funds at commercial banks to the Bank of Ghana.

This is likely to be finalized by September.
The move has been greeted with mixed reactions from banks and other industry players.

Mr. Thompson said government should also play its role in ensuring a debt free economy.

He spoke with JoyBusiness after delivering a short lecture at the launch of the 2017 IFEJ Flamingo awards for business and economic journalists under the theme: Embracing financial inclusion and innovation for growth and development.

The focus for this year’s award is on finance with a touch of technological solutions.

More than 50 financial and economic journalists are expected to contest for all the 10 categories in the award.

The Institute for Financial and Economic Journalist, IFEJ is a non-profit organization that believes that for the country’s economy to improve; financial journalists must be able to provide qualitative analysis of sectors of the economy for policy redirection.

