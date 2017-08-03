TOP STORIES
we need people to make history and people to write the story. the reason is that the memory can't be trusted. Africa needs more writers.By: Thomas Korang
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
VRA, ABB Signs MoU on Technical Training
ABB has entered into a 2year agreement with the Volta River Authority (VRA) to offer Power and Automation training courses on quarterly basis to the VRA Training Academy in Akuse in the Eastern Region.
These courses will be given to VRA trainers and Technical Engineers as well as trainees, five days each of the 2year collaboration agreement.
The training which is expected to take off in July 31st this year is aimed at extending ABB’s training capabilities and vast technical know-how in the field of power and automation to tackle dumsor as a result of technical breakdown.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) comes in line with ABB’s commitment to develop and transfer its know-how and knowledge and enhance the awareness of the latest technology in Power and Automation fields in countries they operate.
The Deputy Chief Executive in-charge of Engineering and Operations, VRA, Ing. Richard Badger, who spoke on behalf of the Chief Executive Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa said the collaboration with ABB which is a leading power and automation technology group in the field of “Model of Excellence for Power Utilities in Africa.
He noted that the maiden training programme has been launched at the VRA Academy at Akuse and is currently ongoing.
Ing. Richard Badger added that by the end of this initial two-year agreement, they would have succeeded in making the VRA Academy the preferred technical training institution for power utilities in the sub-region.
He indicated that this will serve as a platform for acquiring state-of-the-art knowledge and skills in power and automation technologies by critical staff in the industry.
According to him, as they establish the new strategic partnership between their organizations, they are looking forward to fully exploring the opportunities that ABB will offer.
Ing. Richard Badger said this is because their partnership with ABB now goes beyond purchasing and supply of goods and services to breaking new frontiers in research, manufacturing, consultancy and improved productivity and performance to the mutual benefit of the two organizations.
The Managing Director of ABB in Ghana, Hesham Tehemer emphasized that his outfit is always looking for collaboration and other opportunities to facilitate knowledge transfer.
He added that the technical expertise of ABB will be put in the hands of Ghana’s largest utility company making them more familiar and very abreast with ABB latest technology in Power and Automation.
Hesham Tehemer mentioned that he fully understand Ghana’s power challenges and we are here to make sure the VRA meet their energy and industrial development goals by unleashing the full potential of the entire organization to take advantage of their huge and growing installed base in Ghana since 1960’s.
He intimated that this constitutes a large opportunity to increase their operational resources and enhance customer value in Ghana.
The Chief Learning Officer of VRA Academy, Eric Mensah-Bonsu intimated that the agreement will see vast improvement in stable power production in the country.
He noted that the collaboration is focused on building capacity in the energy sector for industry players.
The Chief Learning Officer indicated that the programme which is also expected to cover 200 direct beneficiaries will train 20 people under each of the 10 programmes outlined for the 2year period.
Aside that, Mr. Mensah-Bonsu indicated that GRIDco and VRA trainers of trainers will also be trained to transfer the knowledge gained to other members of the industry.
“The power sector equipment and manufacturing is changing from the old system to automated system. And so we need to be abreast with the new trend and technology to stand stall in the automation process so that as and when we are modernizing the equipment we have the skills available to manage it well,” he stated.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance