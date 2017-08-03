TOP STORIES
Top Five Tasty Nigerian Soups For Tourists
Soups are very important in Nigeria as they are usually served alongside swallows like Eba, Amala, Fufu, and Semo. In Nigeria, we have an uncountable number of delicious soups.
In fact, as a tourist, you are spoilt for choices. As such, Jumia Travel , the leading online travel agency, shares top 5 tasty Nigerian soups for tourists.
Edikang Ikong
Edikang Ikong soup is native to the people from Akwa Ibom and Cross River states. It is prepared with a lot of pumpkin leaves, water leaves and assorted meat as well as beef. It is quite nourishing.
Efo Riro
Efo Riro is a rich vegetable soup that is widely prepared among the Yorubas. The vegetables that can be used to cook this soup is Efo shoko (Green Amaranth). If this is not available you can simply use spinach.
Bitter leaf soup (Ofe Onugbu)
Bitter leaf soup is very popular in Eastern Nigeria. The name bitter leaf soup can discourage you from eating it. This is not the case as the traces of bitterness is removed by squeezing and washing the leaves several times.
Miyan Kuka
This soup is made from baobab leaves. It is mostly eaten in Northern Nigeria. Hence, when you find yourself in that region, make sure you have a plate of Miyan Kuka with Tuwo Shinkafa (mashed rice).
Abak Atama
Abak Atama Soup is a delicious soup popular amongst the Ibibios of Akwa Ibom. The name is derived from the two main ingredients- Palm Fruit Concentrate (Abak) and Atama Leaves.
